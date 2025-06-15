The Chris Hedges Report



Kevin Kwaz
8hEdited

Hey Chris, with this being a completely different political climate than the aftermath of 9/11, where trust in institutions has totally collapsed - you have to imagine that the *vast* majority of the public will not be on board for a war with Iran.

Does this make a difference? How can they possibly wage this war when nearly the entire population is opposed to it?

Thanks for all you do!

Michael Green
9h

Question: Chris. Thanks as always. Besides the inevitable self destruction of the U.S. Empire, ( and with it maybe humanity), is there a way now to break apart the deep state control, arms industry control, the power money, and the propaganda machine, that back of an authoritarian regime and genocide? And can we expect MAGA supporters to ever self correct to sanity?

