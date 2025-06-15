Q&A: Genocide in Gaza, Political Assassinations in America and War With Iran (Tomorrow, 7pm ET)
Join me for a livestream on Monday at 7pm ET where we will be discussing war with Iran.
Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account tomorrow, Monday June 16 at 7:00 pm ET. We will discuss the ongoing developments in regards to the Middle East; war with Iran, the genocide in Gaza, politically driven assassinations in America and more. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the live on YouTube/X. To post your questions here, you must be a paid subscriber to my Substack.
For those who miss the stream, don’t worry — it will be available to watch on all platforms once it’s finished. Hope to see you there.
Hey Chris, with this being a completely different political climate than the aftermath of 9/11, where trust in institutions has totally collapsed - you have to imagine that the *vast* majority of the public will not be on board for a war with Iran.
Does this make a difference? How can they possibly wage this war when nearly the entire population is opposed to it?
Thanks for all you do!
Question: Chris. Thanks as always. Besides the inevitable self destruction of the U.S. Empire, ( and with it maybe humanity), is there a way now to break apart the deep state control, arms industry control, the power money, and the propaganda machine, that back of an authoritarian regime and genocide? And can we expect MAGA supporters to ever self correct to sanity?