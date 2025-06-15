Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account tomorrow, Monday June 16 at 7:00 pm ET. We will discuss the ongoing developments in regards to the Middle East; war with Iran, the genocide in Gaza, politically driven assassinations in America and more. Questions will be taken from the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the live on YouTube/X. To post your questions here, you must be a paid subscriber to my Substack.

For those who miss the stream, don’t worry — it will be available to watch on all platforms once it’s finished. Hope to see you there.

Buy my new book “A Genocide Foretold"