Professor Norman Finkelstein and Chris Hedges speaking at Princeton University on the Gaza Genocide.

This is the full video of the event I did on March 21 at Princeton University with Professor Finkelstein on the genocide in Gaza. The live stream feed was cut, apparently by Zionists in the hall. 

Chris Hedges
Mar 26, 2024
Note to organizers--might need a hall monitor for the next time.
Glad it was recorded.
I just sent this message to Linda Thomas-Greenfield referring to what she said when China and Russia vetoed the US resolution for a cease fire at the UN because it was ambiguous:
Linda Thomas-Greenfield: “So, let’s be honest: For all the fiery rhetoric, we all know that Russia and China are not doing anything diplomatically to advance a lasting peace or to meaningfully contribute to the humanitarian response effort.”
"and I say to you: let's be honest, Linda, you are helping the genocide of the Palestinians with your continues vetoing of a cease fire. I understand that you built your career following orders but we hoped that after your retirement you had the moral character to act in your own for the betterment of humanity. What a tragedy."