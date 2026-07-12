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Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
13h

PEN America defending “free expression” only when it is convenient is like a fire department showing up to protect the arsonist’s candle collection while the library burns behind them. Palestinian journalists, poets, students, professors, artists, and writers are being killed, censored, deplatformed, and erased, but the emergency is apparently whether Zionist authors feel uncomfortable being asked about genocide. That is not literary courage. That is donor-class cowardice with a tote bag. If a free-speech organization cannot defend the writers under bombs, it is not defending speech. It is curating acceptable silence.

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kasperhauser's avatar
kasperhauser
13h

So utterly and totally disappointed by PEN America. What a waste of a noble organization.

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