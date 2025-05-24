The Chris Hedges Report

Palestine Post: A Genocide Foretold w/ Chris Hedges – Spring Fund Drive Special
Palestine Post: A Genocide Foretold w/ Chris Hedges – Spring Fund Drive Special

I talked to the hosts of the podcast, Law and Disorder, about my latest book "A Genocide Foretold: Reporting on Survival and Resistance in Occupied Palestine."
May 24, 2025
The interview starts at 9 minutes into the recording.

Text below is from KPFA, linked here, where this podcast was originally posted. You can participate in the fund drive special here.

FUND DRIVE SPECIALPledge $120 and receive Chris Hedges new book, A Genocide Foretold: Reporting on Survival and Resistance in Occupied Palestine. In it, the Pulitzer Prize–winning former Middle East Bureau Chief for The New York Times, explores zionist settler colonialism in Gaza with a powerful emotional depth. A Genocide Foretold confronts the stark realities of life under siege in Gaza and the heroic effort ordinary Palestinians are waging to resist and survive. Weaving together personal stories, historical context, and unflinching journalism, Chris Hedges provides an intimate portrait of systemic oppression, occupation, and violence.

