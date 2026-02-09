The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NH boomer's avatar
NH boomer
20h

This must have been hard to write Chris. And i appreciate your honesty.

Reply
Share
23 replies
forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
20h

"I know and have long admired Noam. He is, arguably, our greatest and most principled intellectual. I can assure you he is not as passive or gullible as his wife claims. He knew about Epstein’s abuse of children. They all knew. And like others in the Epstein orbit, he did not care."

I completely agree.

"Never meet your heroes."

-Marcel Proust

"The line between good and evil passes right through every human heart."

-Alexander Solzhenitsyn

Reply
Share
4 replies
226 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture