My show on The Real News has been canceled because of my critiques of the Democratic Party and Joe Biden
I was just informed by Max Alvarez, the Editor-in-Chief at The Real News, that they will no longer run my show. The reason for the cancellation, he said, is that my critiques of Biden, especially for the genocide in Gaza, jeopardizes his nonprofit status. My last show with Dennis Kucinich, who is running as an independent for Congress in Ohio, was removed from the site.
I will resurrect the show on an independent platform, although it may take me a few weeks to get this set up.
God bless you, Chris. You’re fighting the good fight !
When they cancel you, it's because you are doing good work. Good luck, Chris.