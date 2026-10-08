In the spring of 2025 the cartoonist Joe Sacco, author of Palestine and Footnotes in Gaza, and Chris Hedges, the former Middle East Bureau Chief for The New York Times, traveled to Cairo where they interviewed 29 Palestinian families who had recently left Gaza. In Requiem for Gaza, they use the experience and stories of these families to detail the crucible of the genocide, the loss of homes and communities, the appalling death toll among friends and loved ones, the constant displacement, the terror of indiscriminate killing, the hunger and deprivation, the obliteration of all that was known and familiar, and the struggle to cope with the callous indifference of a world that continues to supply Israel with weapons despite its wholesale destruction of Gaza and mass slaughter.
Requiem for Gaza, like their New York Times best seller Days of Destruction, Days of Revolt, combines comics and single images drawn by Sacco within the narrative written by Hedges. Hedges’ vivid prose and Sacco’s visceral images complement each other and together paint a portrait of dignity and suffering under genocide. The collective power of the individual stories that chronicle the first day of the genocide, the forced evacuation of homes, the targeted assassinations, the false hopes engendered by ceasefires, the dislocation and alienation of exile, the brutal killing and hasty burial of family members, and the humiliation of living under tarps without clean food and water bring every aspect of the genocide to life. Set against this horror are stories of self-sacrifice and compassion that show how Palestinians not only clung to their humanity, but morally triumphed over their killers.
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I am buying the book today from the local bookstore. May the book find many readers and may it make some difference in the world.
Congratulations Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco with your long expected book 'Requiem for Gaza'. May it be read by many - including the ignorants, the complicits and the murderers. For those who are still hesitating whether to buy and read 'Requiem for Gaza', here's an interesting review 'Chris Hedges & Joe Sacco | Requiem for Gaza (Fantagraphics)' by Jon Osia Scorfina: "Hedges and Sacco defiantly offer us a history of this genocide from the Palestinian perspective, to honor the survivors and dignify the countless lives that have already been lost. This book is a must-read for our times, despite how tragic and painful it may be to endure."
Link to the review 'Chris Hedges & Joe Sacco | Requiem for Gaza (Fantagraphics)' by Jon Osia Scorfina (+ several other reviews on the book) >> https://theartsstl.com/chris-hedges-joe-sacco-requiem-for-gaza-fantagraphics-2/