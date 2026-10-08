The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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GS's avatar
GS
Oct 8

I am buying the book today from the local bookstore. May the book find many readers and may it make some difference in the world.

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Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
Oct 8Edited

Congratulations Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco with your long expected book 'Requiem for Gaza'. May it be read by many - including the ignorants, the complicits and the murderers. For those who are still hesitating whether to buy and read 'Requiem for Gaza', here's an interesting review 'Chris Hedges & Joe Sacco | Requiem for Gaza (Fantagraphics)' by Jon Osia Scorfina: "Hedges and Sacco defiantly offer us a history of this genocide from the Palestinian perspective, to honor the survivors and dignify the countless lives that have already been lost. This book is a must-read for our times, despite how tragic and painful it may be to endure."

Link to the review 'Chris Hedges & Joe Sacco | Requiem for Gaza (Fantagraphics)' by Jon Osia Scorfina (+ several other reviews on the book) >> https://theartsstl.com/chris-hedges-joe-sacco-requiem-for-gaza-fantagraphics-2/

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