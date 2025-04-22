My New Book, 'A Genocide Foretold,' is Available to Order Now
You can order a copy at the link below.
My new book on the genocide in Gaza, "A Genocide Foretold," was just published. You can order a copy here.
"Chris Hedges profoundly describes exactly what is happening in Palestine and talks on behalf of the victims. In his painful writings, he makes their voices heard."
— Atef Abu Saif, former Minister of Culture of Palestine
Link to order: https://www.sevenstories.com/books/4716-a-genocide-foretold
Will order immediately and will read eventually. So busy moving from one protest to another, from one conference to another, from one zoom call to another.......all to no avail. Damn the imperial United States and all its lackeys. I just hope I live long enough to see judgement day - here on earth!
Thank you Chris.