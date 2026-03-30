The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Lorelei O’Hagan's avatar
Lorelei O’Hagan
7hEdited

The savagery of British colonial rule, adapted and continued by Israelis. Incredible intervention to bring this early period into focus.

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Misfit's avatar
Misfit
8h

I look forward to seeing this film.

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