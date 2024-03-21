Live Stream link to watch Professor Norman Finkelstein and myself today, Thursday, March 21, at 4:30 pm EST, discuss the genocide in Gaza at Princeton University.
Think about it – A Genocide in YOUR Name !!
A “temporary” pear US is building in Gaza is -- to export intentionally starved and utterly desperate Palestinians to, perhaps St. Helena or northern Pakistan – but out of Palestine. A Nakba-2 horror.
The ones who remain will – die, according to Nazi-dominated Israeli government.
US-Israel cabal is implementing Hitler’s “Final Solution” – we are watching it in real time on TV.
