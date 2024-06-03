Live Q&A Wednesday June 5 at 7:00 pm ET
Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account this Wednesday at 7 pm ET.
Join me for a live Q&A on my YouTube channel and X account this Wednesday at 7:00 pm ET. We will be taking questions submitted to the comment section of this Substack post, as well as during the live on YouTube/X. For those who miss the stream, don’t worry — it will be available to watch on all platforms once it’s finished. Hope you can join us!
Question: Without mainstream media reversing its roll as the propaganda outlet for the government is there any chance of saving democracy? How does independent media reach the same level of exposure as mainstream media?
Question: Russia and Putin have issued stark warnings that if long range missiles hit their targets inside Russia they will determine who manufactured it and then respond in kind to similar assets of the US, UK and France anywhere in the world. Putin said the U.S. then has to decide how far are they willing to escalate from there. How do we get this message out. Mainstream media in the west and here do not cover this. The American people have a right to decide whether they want a direct war with Russia. We need to vigorously debate whether we want a war against China. Tell us what China has done wrong to the American people.