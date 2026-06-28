Join me at 7:00 pm ET tomorrow on June 29 for a livestream in which we will discuss Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Idiot. Make sure to read before joining and come with questions to put in the chat.

We will pull questions and comments from the comment section of this Substack post, and live on YouTube during the stream. To comment here, you must be a paid subscriber — see you on June 29!

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