The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Jeff Syrop's avatar
Jeff Syrop
18h

I am so thrilled about this! I read it once when I was 18 and once when I was 70. Dostoyevsky's parlor scenes are amazing, and like Van Gogh, D seems to be constantly channeling cosmic, crazy energy. It will be so cool to listen to someone who has gotten under the hood of this strange novel and has some sense and insight about how it works. Hedges is probably the best in the world right now (at least in English) at laying out reality on this planet. He truly pulls open the curtain and shows us how Oz works. What Dorothy saw when Toto pulled back the curtain was not an opinion but a fact, about how that world operated, and what she learned in that moment enabled her to regain her freedom.

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repeacer
3h

Chris, The Idiot asks whether an exceptional moral individual can remain good in a corrupt society. It also raises another question for me: how does a society recognize moral originality while it is still emerging rather than only after history has validated it?

Listening to your work over the years, you've introduced many of us to extraordinary people whose courage history has since affirmed... Bonhoeffer, Howard Zinn, Ronnie Kasrils, Cecily McMillan, etc. Yet you also argue that unprecedented times require "creative revolutionists."

If that's true, shouldn't our criteria for recognizing transformative agency become unprecedented as well?

History is remarkably good at honoring extraordinary people after their sacrifice. I'm curious about the search process before history does the selecting. What do you look for today that allows you to recognize a genuinely new form of civic organization or collective action before institutions, public recognition, or history have validated it?

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