Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportLive Q&A Now! Come Join and Ask a QuestionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreLive Q&A Now! Come Join and Ask a QuestionChris HedgesMar 01, 202570Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportLive Q&A Now! Come Join and Ask a QuestionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore61ShareThanks for reading The Chris Hedges Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareThe Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe70Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportLive Q&A Now! Come Join and Ask a QuestionCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore61Share
Greg Palast has estimated that 3,465,000 votes were suppressed in the last election. The Dems seem allergic to bringing this up. Is this just cowardice, or fear of being in the sights themselves? Trump and the Republicans are already planning to double down on vote suppression for 2026. So 1. Can this be stopped? How? and 2. How do we get those complacent, deadbeat Democrats to acknowledge the real dangers and fight back?
My impression is the that corporate Dems fear the progressives of their own party more than they fear the Republicans—at least until Trump showed is real agenda. But what good are they, the Democrats?
Siegen verdumpft, said Nietzsche.
I have long believed in Jill Stein's Agenda. I began Supporting her, as Presidential Candidate for the Green Party. Those were in 2012, 2016, & 2024. My new focus is in finalizing the creation of our New Spiritual Church, which opened last month. Our focus is in Sharing Ministry beliefs on fb, for now. For 2025, I'm focused on creating Sermons on my personal fb page. I haven't posted at all today, paying respect for the current Protests. If we can all just do the right things in Life, Happiness will abound. Thanks, Kent Schisler