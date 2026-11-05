Join me at 7:00pm ET today on Nov 5 for a livestream in which we will discuss the Democrats’ sweeping defeat of MAGA and the GOP, and question whether the Blue Wave can really improve regular people’s lives and halt our demise into fascism.

We will pull questions and comments from the comment section of this Substack post, and live on YouTube during the stream. To comment here, you must be a paid subscriber — see you tonight!

My book 'Requiem for Gaza' is out NOW!