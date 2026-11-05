The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Lane Barden's avatar
Lane Barden
9h

Is Hakeem Jeffries just Chuck Schumer 2.0? Is the (seemingly) growing congressional contingent that rejects AIPAC and corporate control surging now so we can move on and get real leadership in Congress and impeachment of the MAGA posse?

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X K's avatar
X K
7h

Chris, please comment on the following: if the Democrats are serious about addressing what's gone wrong on in this country, and serious about the pathology that is Israel, and they seriously intend to do something about all this, then the first thing they need to do is to replace both Schumer and Jeffries. Otherwise it's much ado about nothing.

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