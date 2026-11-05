Join me at 7:00pm ET today on Nov 5 for a livestream in which we will discuss the Democrats’ sweeping defeat of MAGA and the GOP, and question whether the Blue Wave can really improve regular people’s lives and halt our demise into fascism.
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Is Hakeem Jeffries just Chuck Schumer 2.0? Is the (seemingly) growing congressional contingent that rejects AIPAC and corporate control surging now so we can move on and get real leadership in Congress and impeachment of the MAGA posse?
Chris, please comment on the following: if the Democrats are serious about addressing what's gone wrong on in this country, and serious about the pathology that is Israel, and they seriously intend to do something about all this, then the first thing they need to do is to replace both Schumer and Jeffries. Otherwise it's much ado about nothing.