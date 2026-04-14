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Claire Schut's avatar
Claire Schut
10h

Journalism is not a crime. Harassing obstructing intimidating arresting silencing journalists for doing their job is a crime. Plus, in times of war a war-crime.

Shame on Kuwait. Action now now now now!

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Claire Schut
10hEdited

Email send to the Kuwait Embassy in USA

Dear Ambassador Sheika Al-Zain Al-Sabah, Excellency,

I'm very concerned because of the arrest of journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin. I want to ask you with all due respect for international law, the rule of law and human rights (freedom of speech, press-freedom) in the USA as well as and in your own country Kuwait to do your utmost to have journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin released immediately.

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, a Palestinian-American journalist whose writing and reports are defined by unparalleled integrity, depth and eloquence, was arrested on March 3 in Kuwait. He is charged with spreading false information and harming national security.

His arrest took place following his reporting of the shooting down of three U.S. fighter planes by the Kuwaiti military in an act of friendly fire during the US-Israel war with Iran. Ahmed, along with other news outlets such as the BBC, published footage of a US F-15 E Strike Eagle crashing in al-Jahra west of Kuwait City.

It is to be feared Ahmed, a graduate of Columbia Journalism School who has worked for The New York Times, PBS Frontline, Al Jazeera English, Vice on HBO, The Huffington Post and appeared on numerous news outlets including the BBC and CNN, will be charged under new, draconian security laws instituted in Kuwait, which have already led to dozens of arbitrary arrests.

Journalism is not a crime. Harassing obstructing intimidating arresting silencing journalists for doing their job is a crime. Plus, in times of war a war-crime. Please set journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin free.

Thank you for your attention to this important matter.

Kind regards,

Claire Schut

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