Krystal Kyle & Friends | Chris Hedges on American Fascism
I recently joined Krystal Ball and Kyle Kulinski to discuss the rise of American fascism under the Trump administration, and how it compares to previous iterations of fascism in Europe.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’m following the dire prognostications about fascism in the US, and the world, with horror. My survival instinct prompts me to wonder: What effect might the internet have on the ability of the people to communicate and help defend themselves? Of course the threat of Digital ID/Currency is a product of that same technology, but I suggest the more clever among us get to work on counter-tech, which is all within the grasp of any kid with a computer.
We need more Snowdons, more Assanges.
Remember, the camera on your spY-Phone points in two directions.
I don't feel like hearing "USA Death Porn," that's all over the place. Canada is free.