Join Me In Supporting the Palestine Action Hunger Strike!
We must demand that the courageous hunger strikers with Palestine Action be released from jail on bail, and that we repeal the acts and laws that criminalize dissidence.
Canada is trying to pass Bill C-9, which would give the Canadian government the same power to do what the British government is doing.
It's not even ironic that the terrorists call everyone else terrorists. One would think a the bobbies would refuse. A few at least. That would shut it down, prima facia violation of human rights. Life on Mars.