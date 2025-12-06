The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Knoppert's avatar
David Knoppert
1d

Canada is trying to pass Bill C-9, which would give the Canadian government the same power to do what the British government is doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
THE END OF THE WORLD SHOW's avatar
THE END OF THE WORLD SHOW
1d

It's not even ironic that the terrorists call everyone else terrorists. One would think a the bobbies would refuse. A few at least. That would shut it down, prima facia violation of human rights. Life on Mars.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture