Join Me in California This Weekend To Discuss My New Book: ‘A Genocide Foretold’
I will be in San Diego and Culver City this weekend to talk about my new book, 'A Genocide Foretold.'
San Diego Information (buy tickets here):
Event Location: St Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave, San Diego 92103, Entrance on 5th Avenue
Culver City Information (buy tickets here):
🎙️ An Evening with Chris Hedges Presented by KPFK (buy tickets here)
Join us for a powerful, in-person talk with Pulitzer Prize–winning journalist and best-selling author Chris Hedges, live in Los Angeles.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This event centers on his urgent new book, A Genocide Foretold: Reporting on Survival and Resistance in Occupied Palestine—a searing indictment of oppression and a tribute to Palestinian resilience. Hedges draws from decades of frontline reporting to deliver a message both harrowing and hopeful.
🌍 Expect a room full of activists, organizers, students, and truth-seekers.
