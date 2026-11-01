Chris Hedges is going to California for a series of talks and book signings for his new book with Joe Sacco, Requiem for Gaza. These talks are co-presented by KPFK and KPFA:
San Diego, CA: First Unitarian Universalist Church of San Diego on November 12th at 7:00 pm: get tickets here (link)
Los Angeles, CA: First Unitarian Church of Los Angeles on November 14th at 12:30 pm: get tickets here (link)
Santa Barbara, CA: First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara on November 15th at 1:00 pm: get tickets here (link)
Oakland, CA: Revival Hall (in conversation with Cat Brooks, Law and Disorder) on November 17th at 7:00 pm: get tickets here (link)
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This is historic. Thank you!