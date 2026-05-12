The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Georgia Kelly's avatar
Georgia Kelly
10h

I can't wait for this program on Dostoevsky's "The Idiot." It has been my favorite of his books. To find a discussion of this book is beyond thrilling. I will be there and so appreciate the opportunity to revisit this masterpiece.

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Marlin R Turby's avatar
Marlin R Turby
10hEdited

It seems a rational enough question. I've held that as a strong possibility for 40 years. I see life through the lens of evolution. Earth sciences lay it all out.

Just a nice man well beyond his peers and in saying, I'm the way", he meant try cooperation instead of violent competition. Simple enough

Seems like the message was lost somewhere along the way.

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