Join me at 7:00 pm on June 29 for a livestream in which we will discuss Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Idiot. If you can, read before joining!

The novel was inspired by a painting by Hans Holbein the Younger called Christ’s Body in the Tomb. The painting was completed between 1520 or 1522. I have a picture of the painting pasted on the inside cover of my copy of The Idiot, which was translated from the Russian by Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky. The painting shows the elongated corpse of Christ with wounds peppered along his body signifying the horrific torture he suffered before death. The flesh is in the early stages of putrifaction.

Christ’s Body in the Tomb , 1521, by Hans Holbein the Younger (1497 or 1498-1543). (Photo by DeAgostini/Getty Images)

The question the painting poses, one that is central to the novel, is what if Christ was not divine, not the incarnate God? What if Christ was only a man? What if he did not rise from the dead but was left a lifeless, battered and decaying corpse? What if he was simply a “positive beautiful man,” “a moral genius,” and nothing more?

Joseph Frank, the author of the monumental five volume biography of Dostoevsky – the one volume abridged version still comes in at close to 1,000 pages -- wrote that the painting depicts nature as “some huge machine of the newest construction, which has seamlessly seized, crushed, and swallowed up, blankly and unfeelingly, a great and priceless being.”

Dostoevsky began work on the novel, which he wrote in Venice, a month after seeing the painting in the Basel Museum. His main character, Lev Nikolayevich Myshkin, embodies pure goodness. Those around Myshkin, consumed by avarice, lust, a carving for power and social status, envy and egoism, assume he is an idiot.

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Can one live a moral life? Given the dark reality of social relations and human nature, is this possible? If one seeks to live a moral life, what are the consequences?

Frank describes the novel as “the most personal of all Dostoevsky’s major works, the book in which he embodies his most intimate, cherished, and sacred convictions.” It includes many of the details of Dostoevsky’s life including his epilepsy and the mock execution he underwent as a prisoner as well as the moral, religious and philosophical themes that permeate his work and make him one of the world’s most important writers. It was Dostoevsky’s favorite novel.

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