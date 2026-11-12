(Please ignore the last email that was sent out to subscribers — that email mistakenly said that we were doing Q&A on ‘The Idiot’ on Dec. 11. We already published a Q&A on ‘The Idiot’ on June 29, 2026, which you can watch here.)

Join me at 7:00pm ET on Dec. 11 for a livestream in which we will discuss Fyodor Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment. I have been teaching the novel this fall to students in the college degree program offered by Rutgers University in a New Jersey prison. Dostoevsky, who was on death row and held in solitary confinement, understood the reality my students endure. Try and read the book before joining. Come with questions to put in the chat.

If you have read the book, we will also pull questions and comments from the comment section of this Substack post. To comment here, you must be a paid subscriber — see you on December 11!

My book 'Requiem for Gaza' is out NOW!