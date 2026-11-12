The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Chuck Augello's avatar
Chuck Augello
1h

Really looking forward to this.

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Bill Apgood's avatar
Bill Apgood
2hEdited

Neat-o!

And....I have that same translation.

Now I just have to find that website that explains the conventions of Russian names - how they use different names to refer to the same person.

edit - provided as a public service: https://characterviz.com/guides/crime-and-punishment-names-guide

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