Join me tomorrow, Friday 6:00pm ET for a live Q&A on Palestine. We will be streaming on my Twitter account and on my YouTube channel.
We will be taking questions both live and from this post on Substack. To comment here, you must be a paid subscriber. Hope to see you there!
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
If Netanyahu told Joe Biden to jump off the Empire State Building, do you think he would do it?
How many countries do you think will cease all recognition of Israel by stopping trade, diplomatic relations etc, and can that, if enough do that, lead Israel to ceasing to be?