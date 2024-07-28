Join me tomorrow, Monday 6:00pm ET, for a live Q&A on the 2024 election. We will be streaming on my YouTube channel and X account.
To get your question asked, post it in the comment section below here on Substack or live on the stream. To comment on Substack, you must be a paid subscriber. Hope to see you there!
Chris, the only way to change this ungodly country we live in is to get money out of politics. Then AIPAC couldn't own our Congress. 1. Any chance of that ever happening? 2. What are the chances of Armageddon in 2026 if the US thinks it can use nuclear weapons on Russia and not wind up killing everyone? (Our leadership does not understand Putin). 3. Will Israel cease to exist within a decade?
Any one of these questions answered would be appreciated.
Dear Chris, here’s the pitch I sent to Kamala Harris to make you Vice-President. I sent a follow-up e-mail because I forgot to add in the Rutgers programs you run in prisons.
My question: If asked, would you serve?
I’m hoping that my recommendation coming out of darkest Scotland may shock and awe them into actually thinking about it.
Dear Vice President Harris,
Christopher Lynn Hedges is the ideal running mate for you because:
He’s Harvard educated, a 65 year old white male Pulitzer Prize-winning war correspondent, activist, author, speaker and ordained Christian Minister with a large social media following. He lives in Princeton with his Chinese-American wife, an actress.
He speaks enough Arabic to have talked himself unaided out of detention by radical forces in Palestine; and fluent Spanish from his covering wars in South America.
He has written books about the Christian Right; about the economic sacrifice zones and the opioid crisis, and these include his book America, the Farewell Tour.
He walked out of the New York Times and his job as the Middle East Bureau chief after being warned for practicing activism, being a born campaigner critical of the Military Industrial-Security Complex as it operates. He survived the war in Bosnia and saw how the the US prosecutes foreign policy. He’s not beholden to any billionaire legacy newspaper owner, he’s his own man. He supported Julian Assange, the world’s most honoured investigative reporter, throughout his confinement and torture by a CIA which meant to kill Assange for publishing true information.
His analysis of the origins and appeal of Trump and his ability to take him down are breathtaking.
May I suggest that you just ask to see him? This man is America’s foremost public intellectual after Chomsky, and this contrasts starkly with Trump. At university he set up a society where homosexuals could get support, not being homosexual himself. The list goes on. This is a man of real depth, a seasoned man of the world able to address any audience, with a strong knowledge of the operations if the U.S. empire abroad and how they look from inside and out. He can elevate your campaign with a depth of structure and meaning which you may not find from other candidates.