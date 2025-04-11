Join Me and Gabor Maté for “Palestine: The Moral Issue of Our Time”
All proceeds from ticket sales will go to support the Middle East Children Alliance’s emergency relief effort in Gaza.
Please join Gabor Maté and me on May 5 for our discussion “Palestine: The Moral Issue of Our Time” in New York City. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to support the Middle East Children Alliance’s emergency relief effort in Gaza. The event is expected to sell out so order tickets soon.
Buy tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/palestine-the-moral-issue-of-our-time-with-gabor-mate-and-chris-hedges-tickets-1316539207209
I hope it will be recorded, and that tickets are sold out!
Would you consider opening the event to online participants to allow more people to attend if they’re not in the USA and support the work you’re doing?
Otherwise, I’d like to make a small contribution in lieu of buying a ticket since I am not able to attend.