The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Rafi Simonton's avatar
Rafi Simonton
17hEdited

Exactly why I keep pointing out the "No Kings" demonstrations aren't "No Oligarchs and No Plutocrats." The D party neolib elite abandoned the majority working class decades ago. Their 20% loyalists call us nobodies 'stupid' yet never noticed 4 decades of Rust Belt suffering nor the well documented deaths of despair. They imply if Trump were gone, everything would be D paradise. But in reality, the rest of us are expected to accept a choice between professional and managerial class oligarchy or 1%er and corporate economics class plutocracy. The boundless sense of superiority, entitlement, and lack of empathy that defines the entire Epstein class.

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
18h

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive (or thieve).”

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