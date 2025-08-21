The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jodi Yaccino's avatar
Jodi Yaccino
2d

FREE PALESTINE 🇵🇸 Keep fighting the good fight everyone! Love will conquer hate! Keep donating to UNRWA! I have been a monthly donor for years!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
2d

Thank you, Mara and the USA UNRWA team. And thank you, Chris, for the program and making sure we know how to donate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture