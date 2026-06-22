The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Alayna's avatar
Alayna
17h

You did not mention we are now about to combine the Israel and United States military so no further authorization will be needed to continue our support for the Zionist destruction to create a greater Israel. You do not mention which Zionist members of our Congress need to lose their seats due to their support and votes to turn our military over to the Zionists of Israel.

All of our political leaders must learn that support of the Zionists in any way will be the permanent end of their Zionist AIPAC political supported careers for ANY future elected position for all time. We need names, now.

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Maryam Sukaynah's avatar
Maryam Sukaynah
17h

Great analysis, but the US is not an innocent bystander. The bloody hands over Israel's genocidal war are too visible.

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