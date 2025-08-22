The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

Feral Finster
1d

Of course. The Israeli answer is "So, what does anyone propose to do about it?"

At the same time, pretend that Russia were doing one tenth of the atrocities that Israel commits every day in broad daylight. Imagine the international howls of outrage.

15 replies
David Richardson
1d

Israel is committing genocide.

The U.S. is funding it.

Silence is complicity.

2 replies
89 more comments...

