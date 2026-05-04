The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Vin LoPresti's avatar
Vin LoPresti
21hEdited

I cringe inside my own skin each time I read that the Zionazis just play piracy in international waters, and surrounding nations ho-hum in apparent disinterest. I simply can't seem to get immunized to this attitude of insouciance around Israeli crimes in broad daylight. Someone please step up. Are you all bloody Epsteined?

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David Knoppert's avatar
David Knoppert
21h

Agree completely, Vin ! World leaders do not seem to possess a moral backbone. Why do they fear the truth ?

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