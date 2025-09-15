The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

Feral Finster
"He said, this is why you should support MAGA [Make America Great Again], because this guy, Luigi Mangione, went out and shot one of you. This is going to happen more and more. We are entering a period of social unrest and social turmoil, and we will protect you."

Start liking it. At one time, there was an unwritten deal - work moderately hard, play by the rules that matter, and you will probably live a reasonably comfortable life, especially if you are white. Not only that, but your offspring will have a good shot at living a better life than what you had.

That deal has long since broken down, and every would-be savior has proven to be a self-serving fraud. We will only be seeing more young men lashing out.

I'll just say:

As long as voices like Hedges and Blu.enthal and many others keep their voices alive we all have hope that current madness gets uprighted.

Thank you Max and Chris

Lol

Dennis DiTullio/Falmouth MA

