This interview is also available on podcast platforms and Rumble.

Recently, United States President Donald Trump has been issuing a series of soft deadlines to pressure Iran to fully open the Strait of Hormuz. On Easter Sunday, in what would be a serious escalation of the conflict, President Trump threatened to target “bridges and power plants” and to “bomb Iran back to the Stone Age” beginning on Tuesday if Iran refuses his demands. To better understand what the ramifications would be if President Trump follows through on his threats, Chris Hedges sits down with Trita Parsi, an expert on US-Iranian relations and the geopolitics of the Middle East.

Parsi explains that there is no way to predict what President Trump will do, as he says, “There’s nothing rational about being in this war.” He states that if there is an escalation, then Iran will destroy oil infrastructure throughout the region and this will take years to rebuild, resulting in a prolongation of the growing oil crisis. Parsi also notes that under President Trump, the United States is changing its methods of warfare to more closely match Israel’s “mowing the grass strategy,” which may result in endless war.

Hedges and Parsi discuss how the US and Israel’s history of violating ceasefire agreements have contributed to Iran’s resolve to continue fighting until its demands are met. Parsi believes Iran will attempt to maintain permanent control over the Strait of Hormuz as leverage and to regain economic relations that were lost due to the sanctions imposed on it by the West. He also describes how the sanctions have created an economic crisis in Iran, worsening poverty and adding to social unrest, which have been met with growing state repression, though not as severe as what Western media portray. The United States and Israel have played a role in bringing violence into otherwise peaceful protests.

They close with a conversation about the US’ and particularly Israel’s goals in this war. Neither country is concerned about what the Iranian population desires. Their ultimate goal is to weaken Iran so severely that it can no longer resist Israel’s efforts to dominate the region. The unanswered question is how far the United States and Israel are willing to go to achieve this end.

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Host

Chris Hedges

Executive Producer:

Max Jones

Intro:

Margaret Flowers

Transcript:

Margaret Flowers

Crew:

Sofia Menemenlis

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Photos

U.S. And Israel Wage War Against Iran

TEHRAN, IRAN - MARCH 02: A general view of Tehran with smoke visible in the distance after explosions were reported in the city, on March 02, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Contributor/Getty Images)

Satellite Imagery Of The Strait Of Hormuz

STRAIT OF HORMUZ - 11 JANUARY: A satellite view of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway between Iran and Oman that links the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea. This vital energy chokepoint handles nearly 20% of global oil and 25% of liquefied natural gas exports. Major exporters using the strait include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE. (Photo by Gallo Images/Orbital Horizon/Copernicus Sentinel Data 2025)

Rep. Ilhan Omar Launches Pathway To Peace Policy Package

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 12: Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute speaks at the Pathway To Peace Policy panel on February 12, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. The “Pathway to Peace” initiative, launched by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), would stress a multilateral and diplomatic approach over military action. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

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WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 1: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak in the Cross Hall of the White House on April 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump used the prime-time address to update the nation on the war in Iran. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. And Israel Wage War Against Iran

TEHRAN, IRAN - APRIL 4: The Shahid Beheshti University’s laboratory, dedicated to research on laser and plasma, seen destroyed after a missile strike the previous day, on April 4, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. The United States and Israel continue their joint attack on Iran that began on February 28. Iran retaliates by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. (Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)

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WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 18: (NO U.S. TABLOID SALES) (L-R) Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, U.S. President Jimmy Carter, and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin join hands after the Camp David Accords September 18, 1978 in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images)

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IRAN-VOTE-POLITICS

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks after casting his ballot during the runoff presidential election in Tehran on July 5, 2024. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP) (Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images)

Funeral Held For Students And Staff Killed In School In Southern Iran

MINAB, IRAN - MARCH 3: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Getty Images provides access to this publicly distributed image for editorial purposes and is not the copyright owner. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

Mohammad Mossadegh

Le Premier ministre Mohammad Mossadegh photographié avec l’ambassadeur d’Iran à la Cour internationale de Justice à La Haye, Pays-Bas le 9 juin 1952. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

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TOPSHOT - Iranian opposition leader and son of the last shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi holds a press conference in Paris on june 23, 2025. Pahlavi has long called for the restoration of the warm relationship that existed between his late father and Israel, to reverse the Islamic republic’s refusal to recognise the existence of Israel. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP via Getty Images)

IRAQ-IRAN-US-ISRAEL-WAR

A female Kurdish fighter, a member of the The Organization of Iranian Kurdistan Struggle (Sazmani Khabat) poses with her rifle in their base near Erbil, in Iraq’s northern autonomous Kurdish region on March 9, 2026.

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Funeral ceremony in Tehran for spokesperson of Iran’s IRGC Ali Mohammad Naini

TEHRAN, IRAN - MARCH 21: Crowd gather during a funeral ceremony for Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naini, the spokesperson of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who was killed in U.S. and Israeli attacks in Tehran, Iran on March 21, 2026. Naini’s body was brought to the Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla Mosque in Tehran, as Iranians holding flags chanted slogans against the United States and Israel. (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The Iran–Iraq War

Mojahedin women training during the Iran–Iraq War. The People’s Mojahedin of Iran (aka Mojahedin-e-Khalq (MEK)) is an Iranian leftist revolutionary organization that participated in the 1979 Revolution that overthrew the Pahlavi Shah. (Photo by José Nicolas/Corbis via Getty Images)