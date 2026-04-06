The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
4hEdited

1. There is no deal that will satisfy Israel. Trump dances like a puppet in Netanyahu's hand.

2. Neither Israel nor the United States will hesitate to go nuclear.

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Roshan Pedder's avatar
Roshan Pedder
4h

It's damn difficult being an atheist. A belief in everlasting hell fire for the likes of Trump, his cohorts and the Israelis would offer a great deal of comfort at this moment!

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