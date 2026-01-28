The Chris Hedges Report

Ingamarie
Like much of Chris Hedge's reports lately, this is pretty dire. But I also trust Yanis....his analysis is usually pretty deep and historically based. I'm remembering the general's dictatorship in Greece, but I don't know if I ever realized it was established by NATO..........I'm not a fan of that military alliance, but again..........thanks for detailing how far back its aggression has gone.

I was a young woman, studying in the states when I saw the movie Z........about Greece, back in my native Canada before I heard that wonderful song "The White Rose"...but I certainly didn't know then how far the rot in western idealism would go........how many wars we'd engage in, how many children we'd starve, or how long it would take before most of us realized something was drastically wrong.

Thanks to both Chris and Yanis for connecting a few more dots..........we need all the warnings we can absorb. And thanks in particular for that reference to the Chinese woman Canada held hostage for two years at the behest of the Americans. When we do our tsk, tsk warnings about The Chinese threat in Canada we seldom admit we started that mess......expecting China not to retaliate???

I hope Mark Carney has the courage and foresight to swear off any future spy deals with the United States. It would be nice if he'd also speak up against the kidnapping of Maduro.......the duly elected leader of a country that has done nothing at all to either Canada or the USA.....

But I guess we should be hoping for real resistance, not miracles.

Steve Woodward
Thank you, gentlemen, that was an awesome, rich discussion. It's illuminating to get Mr. Varoufakis' take on multiple issues he doesn't normally focus on, and Mr. Hedges incisive questions allowed that.

I've admired, and read, Mr. Varoufakis' work for many years, and while I've admired his activism, his economic and political analyses, and the heart and soul which clearly shines through his work, I've never really been impressed with him as a writer, per se.

Until now.

His latest work, *Raise Your Soul*, is a masterpiece. Not yet published in the U S, I was able to obtain a copy through The Guardian's bookshop, and had it shipped to me from the U K. (a little pricey that way, but well worth the investment). Don't miss it.

My one take from this discussion is that the only way out of the mess we're in is straight through, as the fine folks in Minnesota have so clearly demonstrated, and are still demonstrating. Carpe diem, Yanis, Chris!

