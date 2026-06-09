This interview is also available on podcast platforms and Rumble.

The US-Israeli war heated up again over the weekend as Iran launched “Operation Victory” in response to Israel’s continued attacks on Southern Lebanon and attacks on Iranian infrastructure, and the United States bombing islands in the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. In this episode, Chris Hedges speaks with former British Diplomat Alastair Crooke of the Conflicts Forum Substack, who explains that given the failure of diplomatic negotiations, Iran has entered a new phase of the war utilizing the methodology of ‘escalatory deterrence’ in which every attack on Iran will be met with an increasingly greater response.

A change in Israel’s military strategy has occurred following the events of the 7th of October 2023. Crookes describe this as a shift away from primarily using military force to expand settlements to a focus on ‘permanent security’ — aimed at eliminating any potential threats in the region. Israel is on a mission to establish a Greater Israel by force, but this is taking a toll on the Israeli military, which is at a “point of implosion.”

Both Netanyahu and Trump have boxed themselves in with the wars on Palestine, Lebanon and Iran, generating heavy losses and little possibility of victory but no clear politically acceptable path to a resolution. Both face declining support in the polls and are likely to fare poorly in the next elections. The Likud party is fragmenting, and Crooke explains that “it’s quite possible that the machine that [Netanyahu’s] put into place over 20 and more years could implode.”

For President Trump, the outcome will be decided by what happens to the global economy as shortages of critical resources — fuel, fertilizer and industrial inputs — cause a growing crisis. “Pain is a great transformer,” states Crooke, which may lead Western allies to accept greater concessions to Iran. In the big picture, Hedges and Crooke concur that the West, with its failing institutions, is in a process of catharsis, a period of decline, which is necessary, they say, for there to be any possibility of its renewal and restoration. “This is the process we’ve got to start slowly addressing.”

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Host

Chris Hedges

Executive Producer:

Max Jones

Intro:

Margaret Flowers

Transcript:

Margaret Flowers

Crew:

Nawelle Mouihi

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Photos

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-IRAN-CONFLICT

TOPSHOT - Missiles fired from Iran are pictured in the night sky over Jerusalem on June 14, 2025. Israel and Iran exchanged fire on June 14, a day after Israel unleashed an unprecedented aerial bombing campaign that Iran said hit its nuclear facilities, “martyred” top commanders and killed dozens of civilians (Photo by Menahem Kahana / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 15: U.S. President Donald Trump stops and talks to the media before he boards Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on June 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. The President will attend the annual meeting of the Group of 7 nations, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States are taking place in the Canadian Rocky Mountains in Alberta, and will run until late Tuesday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-US-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

TOPSHOT - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with the US Secretary of State at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem on September 15, 2025. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington would provide “unwavering support” to Israel in the war in Gaza as he called for the eradication of Hamas during a visit to the US ally on September 15. (Photo by Nathan Howard / POOL / AFP) (Photo by NATHAN HOWARD/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian Military Held A Demonstration Of FPV Drones Controlled Via Optical Fiber In Kyiv Oblast

KYIV OBLAST, UKRAINE - JANUARY 29: An FPV drone controlled via a fiber-optic cable flies during Ukrainian military training on January 29, 2025 in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine. Using FPV drones controlled via a fiber-optic cable makes it possible to ignore the operation of electronic warfare, because a pilot has a direct connection with a drone through a fiber-optic cable. (Photo by Dan Bashakov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-SETTLEMENT-POLITICS

Israeli far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich displays a map of an area near the settlement of Maale Adumim, a land corridor known as E1, outside Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, on August 14, 2025, after a press conference at the site. Far-right ministers have in recent months openly called for Israel’s annexation of the territory. Plans exist to build more than 3,000 housing units, schools, health clinics and a country club on E1 between Maale Adumim and Jerusalem. (Photo by Menahem Kahana / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

‘Jerusalem Day’ Flag March

JERUSALEM - JUNE 5: Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir takes part in the Jerusalem Day Flag March in the Old City on June 5, 2024 in Jerusalem. The annual march typically draws thousands of nationalist Israelis who parade through the city, including the Muslim Quarter of the Old City. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

INYT/Energy Intelligence Oil & Money Conference - Day 1

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Alastair Crooke from Conflicts Forum, appears on stage on Day 1 at the International New York Times/Energy Intelligence Oil & Money Conference at The InterContinental Hotel on October 29, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for The New York Times)

David Ben-Gurion, Israeli Politician

Israeli politician David Ben-Gurion, Prime Minister of Israel, delivers a speech at the seventh anniversary of Israel’s independence, Israel, 5th May 1955. Mounted on the front of the podium is the Emblem of Israel, depicting a temple menorah flanked by olive branches on each side, with the word Israel written in Hebrew. (Photo by European/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Israel-Gaza Conflict

Palestinian militants of the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades move towards the Erez crossing between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023. Hundreds of residents in the Gaza Strip fled their homes to move away from the border with Israel after barrages of rockets. (Photo by Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

YEMEN-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-LEBANON-CONFLICT-PROTEST

Yemenis raise a Lebanese Hezbollah flag and a rifle during a rally held in the Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on October 4, 2024, in protest against Israel’s attacks on Lebanon and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. The US military said on October 4 that it struck 15 targets in areas of Yemen controlled by Huthi rebels, who have fired missiles at Israel and repeatedly attacked global shipping in the Red Sea. (Photo by Mohammed HUWAIS / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump Meets With Visiting Israeli PM Netanyahu At The White House

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he arrives at the White House on April 07, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is meeting with Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and newly imposed U.S. tariffs. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Protest against government in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - JUNE 6: People gather to stage protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government as they gather at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 6, 2026. Expressing concerns that the upcoming parliamentary elections would be rigged, the protesters called for an end to the ongoing war in Lebanon and the region. (Photo by Gideon Markowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Trump Visits Israel And Egypt After Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

JERUSALEM - OCTOBER 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, on October 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. President Trump is visiting the country hours after Hamas released the remaining Israeli hostages captured on Oct. 7, 2023, part of a US-brokered ceasefire deal to end the war in Gaza. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein - Pool/Getty Images)

President Biden Meets With Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office at the White House on July 25, 2024 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu’s visit occurs as the Israel-Hamas war reaches nearly ten months. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

‘Jerusalem Day’ Flag March

JERUSALEM - MAY 14: Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich takes part in the Jerusalem Day parade at the Damascus Gate in the old city of Jerusalem on May 14, 2026 in the Old City of Jerusalem. (Photo by Erik Marmor/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-LEBANON-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

TOPSHOT - Residents check the destruction in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the neighbourhood of Mreijeh in Beirut’s southern suburbs on October 4, 2024. A source close to Hezbollah said Israel had conducted 11 consecutive strikes on the group’s south Beirut stronghold late October 3, in one of the most violent raids since Israel intensified its bombardment campaign last week. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion Planting Trees

Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion plants trees in Jerusalem as part of a reforestation program.

President Trump Meets With Israeli PM Netanyahu At His Palm Beach Estate

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump welcomes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss regional security in the Middle East as well as the U.S.-Israel partnership. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Trump Meets With Israeli PM Netanyahu At His Palm Beach Estate

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago club on December 29, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting to discuss regional security in the Middle East as well as the U.S.-Israel partnership. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

President Trump And Pete Hegseth Address U.S. Senior Military Leaders At Quantico

QUANTICO, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 30: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks to senior military leaders at Marine Corps Base Quantico on September 30, 2025 in Quantico, Virginia. In an unprecedented gathering, almost 800 generals, admirals and their senior enlisted leaders have been ordered into one location from around the world on short notice. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

CHINA-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with China’s President Xi Jinping during a meeting at The Great Hall of the People in Beijing on September 2, 2025. (Photo by Sergey Bobylev / POOL / AFP) (Photo by SERGEY BOBYLEV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles III And Queen Camilla State Visit Continues In Washington DC

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 28: Britain’s King Charles III is applauded by U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) as he arrives to address a Joint Meeting of Congress at the U.S. Capitol during day two of the State Visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States of America on April 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. In his first visit to the U.S. as the British monarch, King Charles III is addressing Congress as part of a multi-day trip to the nation’s capital, New York City, and Virginia celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of its independence. (Photo by Henry Nicholls-Pool/Getty Images)