The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Utejack's avatar
Utejack
40m

The link was permanently established when humanity didn’t recognize the original sin of establishing a state based on ethnicity. Instead of integrating the immigrants into the existing societal structure; they militarily forced the indigenous peoples off their land. Only fools would believe this plan could succeed. But, believe they did and have never allowed the indigenous a crumb since arriving and manufacturing their demise, no matter how inhumane and brutal. There are principled people who will never allow the link to be broken. Therefore there will always be a resistance and a shared bond with those who struggle for self autonomy. The idea of permanent security is the extension of the original sin. It’s beginning to become clear that there’s no fix for this problematic ignorance. These are all he monsters among us. The sad reality for humanity is that the percentage of people who recognize this sickness within our midst continues to be the minority.

✌🏼🇵🇸🇱🇧🇮🇷🇸🇾🇮🇶🇾🇪🇻🇪🇨🇺❤️🕉🙏

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
24mEdited

I thought this was confusing. On the one hand, Crooke was saying that Netanyahu is getting immense pressure at home to continue the assault on Lebanon, and on the other, that some elements (which?) are saying Israel needs to return to the “Ben Gurion approach” of confining itself to its borders (which have never been delineated) because it did not have the capacity to sustain its forever wars. Yet, he did not describe a major a rift inside Israel or two camps that would naturally occur because of such a rift. Aside from protests within the military, it sounded like the vast majority of Israelis want to continue expansion and forever wars. Not sure what to take away from the conversation except that it’s a muddle and an impasse that will take an increasingly dire toll on the world economy. Meanwhile, no one is talking about Congress’ role or lack thereof, even though the House has passed a resolution to end funding for the war. It’s as if the world, thanks in large part to U.S. media, has accepted that the U.S. has only two branches of government— and really only one and a half (the executive branch and the lower courts) since the Supreme Court has simply become an enabler of the executive branch.

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