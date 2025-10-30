The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Utejack's avatar
Utejack
11h

Love & gratitude Ilan for your commitment to Justice and Loving relationships for your neighbors.

🙏🇱🇧🇸🇾🇮🇷🇮🇶🇾🇪❤️🙏🕉

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Yvonne Zarowny's avatar
Yvonne Zarowny
12h

Interesting. Neo-zionist Israel - a rigidly ideological, racist, apartheid state, does not have anything to do with Judaism - one of the early monotheistic religions/belief systems from which both Christianity and Islam sprang. Modern Israel is a neo-Zionist; neo- fascist state which states there are 'God's chosen people' which is contrary to Christian and Muslim teachings - that those who do the Divine do the will of the Divine, plus those who love the Divine as yourself and love each other above all else ... do the wish of the Divine ...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture