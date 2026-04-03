The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Nancy's avatar
Nancy
3dEdited

We shouldn’t forget that it was the Obama Administration that prosecuted and imprisoned John Kiriakou under the Espionage Act for blowing the whistle on U.S. torture policy. The Obama Administration prosecuted more whistleblowers under the Act than all other administrations combined. It also initiated mass surveillance of U.S. citizens’ phone records in violation of the Fourth Amendment. And of course Obama allowed Citibank to appoint his cabinet after taking more money from the financial industry than any presidential candidate before him. (Remember, it was Obama, and not John McCain who rejected public financing limitations in the 2008 election). The duopoly has led us to where we are today.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3dEdited

The United States and Israel are the world's leading state sponsors of terrorism by far. Pretend, for example, that Iran had blown up NS2. The howls of outrage would be deafening. Pretend that Iran had blown up an elementary school in Israel- false flag incoming in 5..4..3..2..1...

Iran isn't even a leading Muslim state sponsor of terrorism.

Let me guess? 9/11? Nope, Sunni fanatics, sponsored and funded by Saudi Arabia and the Gulfie tyrannies.

Al Qaeda? Nope, Sunni fanatics, sponsored and funded by Saudi Arabia and the Gulfie tyrannies.

ISIS? Nope, Sunni fanatics, sponsored and funded by Saudi Arabia and the Gulfie tyrannies.

But go on, tell how bad Iran is.

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