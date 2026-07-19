The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fran's avatar
Fran
8hEdited

Instead of sidelining the very significant role Israel played in pushing the US into this war with Iran lets reference it as the US-Israel war on Iran. It's disturbing on many levels that Israel is hardly referenced when discussing the war, especially since Iran has been on their hit list for decades. Israel implemented a genocide, but it couldn't have done it without US. Although I really like Mearsheimer I wish he would stop explaining the carnage and destruction going on as tit-for-tat, especially when so much destruction has already occurred and the possibility for so much more to occur on so many levels.

Reply
Share
joe woolslayer's avatar
joe woolslayer
8hEdited

John and Chris, we should be discussing things with Israel not with Iran

without the Jewish bully, none of this would've happened.

Let's own that and move forward appropriately

and my opinion. The guns need to be pointed at Israel, their nuclear capability dismantled, and that would settle the whole thing permanently.

Reply
Share
4 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture