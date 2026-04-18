Is Hezbollah Beating Israel in Lebanon? (w/ Laith Marouf) | The Chris Hedges Report
This interview is also available on podcast platforms and Rumble.
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Thank you Chris Hedges for inviting the brilliant, brave and inspiring geopolitical journalist Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV on your show during these historic and dangerous times to speak on, to bear witness to the century long battle between the West & Zionist Israel and the Lebanese resistance Hezbollah. Free Free Palestine and Lebanon!
This is such a great example of what we’re missing in the primary media of the west. Detailed, in-depth, highly-informed and first-hand. Too long for most news consumers - understandably given the tsunami of input that is so freely available. Thanks Chris for bringing this voice to us.