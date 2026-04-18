The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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CMC's avatar
CMC
7h

Thank you Chris Hedges for inviting the brilliant, brave and inspiring geopolitical journalist Laith Marouf of Free Palestine TV on your show during these historic and dangerous times to speak on, to bear witness to the century long battle between the West & Zionist Israel and the Lebanese resistance Hezbollah. Free Free Palestine and Lebanon!

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Thothamon's avatar
Thothamon
7h

This is such a great example of what we’re missing in the primary media of the west. Detailed, in-depth, highly-informed and first-hand. Too long for most news consumers - understandably given the tsunami of input that is so freely available. Thanks Chris for bringing this voice to us.

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