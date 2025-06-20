Iran, Israel, USA and World War 3 | Chris Hedges | UNAPOLOGETIC
Chris Hedges joins Middle East Eye on UNAPOLOGETIC for a conversation on what the consequences could be if Israel draws the USA into a full-blown war with Iran.
Hedges reflects on his years reporting from war zones, the cynical nihilism driving Netanyahu’s assault, and how Israel’s genocide in Gaza has become a “spectacle” that has irreparably broken trust between North and South.
Are Israel’s and the Pentagon’s stated shifting priorities real, or a façade to continue diminishing societal infrastructure in the region? Will the complicity of Arab states in the genocide lead to blowback? Is regime change the goal, or is this just an excuse?
UNAPOLOGETIC is hosted by Ashfaaq Carim
Essential facts not visible here are...
1. Israel is not a State or a Country, it lacks Sovereign Nation status, and its LEASE has expired as stated in the Balfour Declaration.
2. Netanyahu Or Miekowski, his real name, is a non jewish, mercenary without legitimate office working for a for profit corporation. The compant, incorporated named ISRAEL.
3. International.Notices have been published that deny all support of Israel and their regime. No support declaration for war in the area. Published by the American Government and Noticed to the US.Corp Gov as our EMPLOYEES: CEASE AND DESIST.
We will not engage in war, or mercenary conflict and our subcontractor U.S. Inc. government must "HEEL'. or be terminated.
4. Americans are rhe prioroty creditors and hold superior, concurrent, and general jurisdictions over these maritimes corporate jurisdictions. We claim our assets now and demand their immediate return to the beneficiaries and owners of those estates.
Rejoice that we claim and demand peace and prosperity and health for all living men and women on earth now.
"Is regime change the goal, or is this just an excuse?"
"Nuclear proliferation ZOMG!" is but a pretext. Regime change is not exactly the goal, the goal is to do to Iran what was done to Libya and Syria, and what eventually was done to Iraq.
If the United States has learned nothing else since 2003, it has learned that nation-building is expensive and leads to political fallout, while simply smashing things up and turning a country into a failed state is cheap and easy.