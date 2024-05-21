Share this postInterview with On Strike!chrishedges.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherInterview with On Strike!About the war on Gaza & strategy for the movementChris HedgesMay 21, 202496Share this postInterview with On Strike!chrishedges.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe96Share this postInterview with On Strike!chrishedges.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Good to see Hedges with a fellow grassroots hero in Sawant! Three particular labor leaders, meanwhile, could be especially poised to help end the genocide in Gaza by reminding their unions (and the labor movement, more broadly) about the meaning of solidarity beyond the interests of union members. https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/we-the-people-can-unplug-the-war