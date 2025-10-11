The Chris Hedges Report

David Verrall
15h

The Australian narrative is 80+% controlled by Murdoch, where there is zero information given to the public except for Photo ops of Prime minister Albanese’s plastic smile beside some inept action, followed by the football results. The General AUS public, if asked, has no opinion beyond a glassed eyed fixed grin of obedient stupidity.

Shahid Buttar
15h

Can an agreement be reasonably described as a “peace plan” if it follows decades of state-sponsored terrorism? https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/netanyahu-embraces-terrorism

