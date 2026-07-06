The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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José Azevedo's avatar
José Azevedo
13h

A beautiful gesture, a beautiful text, from a kind heart.

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Schrodinger’s Cat's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat
13hEdited

And lest us not forget who Trump’s mentor was. Roy Cohn was a gay man who Trump seemingly adored and learned hatred for others from. Trump is clearly a self hating closeted gay man who projects that hatred onto everything and everyone. Thank you Chris from the deepest part of my soul for writing this. As an aside, my partner became a minister through the Universal Life Church online so she could marry her nephew and his partner a couple years ago. She is 79 and I am 71 and we both know that the USA (and the world) are much saner with the LGBTQ+ culture in our lives. May they all continue to party on as the fascist fuckers die off once and for all.

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