The Chris Hedges Report

Fawad Ali
10hEdited

Major adversaries that the empire cannot compete with. Regional powers that the empire cannot subdue. Allies that the empire starts to cannibalize. And finally the empire sheds the facade of democracy and an emperor emerges.

All signs of a declining empire.

10 replies
Kathy
10hEdited

You warned us year after year. Our “luxury of indifference” is paying itself forward. My white friend after stating how ‘frightened’ she was in the isolated Colo mtns, requested I “Please, stop. ❤️Small doses only. Today, I had to walk away, but I will be at the next protest.”…. After telling her I was watching live stream interviews on Substack. I’m convinced I’ll be friendless by the end of the month

4 replies
