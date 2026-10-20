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US-POLITICS-TRUMP

US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum look on as US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick speaks during a campaign rally at Curtis D. Menard Memorial Sports Center in Wasilla, Alaska, on October 13, 2026. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters carry signs and march to demonstrate against

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES - 2026/01/31: Protesters carry signs and march to demonstrate against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). It is the second general strike in two weeks as the city protests ICE operations and the killing of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. (Photo by Jen Golbeck/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-ICE

An Indigenous activist is arrested by Hennepin County sheriff’s deputies outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building during a protest opposing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 1, 2026. (Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump holds rally in Washington D.C as “Save America March”

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: US President Donald Trump speaks at “Save America March” rally in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

President Trump Departs Japan For Korea During Asia Trip

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. Trump is traveling to South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Voters Go To The Polls In Highly-Contested Midterm Elections

SILVER SPRING, MD - NOVEMBER 07: A voter uses an electronic touch screen to cast their ballot in Maryland’s largest precinct of Leisure City Novermber 7, 2006 in Silver Spring, Maryland. Voters across the United States are going to the polls in a highly contested Midterm election which could swing the balance of power in the Congress. (Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

GOP Candidate For CO Secretary Of State Tina Peters Holds Primary Night Event

SEDALIA, CO - JUNE 28: Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. Peters lost to former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, who will move on to face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

Senators Continue Work On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 23: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) arrives at the Capitol on March 23, 2026 in Washington, DC. The Senate is expected to vote on the confirmation of Mullin as Secretary of Homeland Security this evening. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

Senate Holds Confirmation Hearing For DHS Secretary Nominee Markwayne Mullin

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) is sworn in as he testifies during a confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump nominated Mullin to replace Kristi Noem as DHS Secretary. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CORRECTION / US-POLITICS-TRUMP

CORRECTION / White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller (L) holds an executive order on birthright citizenship as US President Donald Trump speaks before signing it in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden at Trump’s inauguration in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th President of the United States. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

European Leaders Join Ukrainian President Zelensky For White House Meeting With Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Zelensky at the White House for a bilateral meeting and later an expanded meeting with European leaders to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

European Leaders Join Ukrainian President Zelensky For White House Meeting With Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House on August 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is hosting President Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House for a bilateral meeting and later an expanded meeting with European leaders to discuss a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

US-POLITICS-CALIFORNIA-VOTE

An election worker processes mail-in ballots at the Los Angeles County Ballot Processing Center during California’s state primary election in the City of Industry, California, on June 2, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

House Natural Resources Committee

UNITED STATES - JUNE 15: Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon testifies during the House Natural Resources Committee hearing on H.R. 3397 to “require the Director of the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw a rule of the Bureau of Land Management relating to conservation and landscape health,” in Longworth Building on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

US President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 16, 2026. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump And Defense Secretary Hegseth Speak In The Oval Office

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: U.S. Secretary of Defense Peter Hegseth listens as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House on March 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced the Next Generation of Air Dominance (NGDA) program, the F-47, the sixth-generation high-tech Air Force fighter to succeed the F-22 Raptor. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRADITION-TRUMP-HALLOWEEN

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump holds a picture of himself on the cover of Time magazine as he and First Lady Melania Trump host a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Sen. Sanders And Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Announce Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hold a press conference to announce the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act at the US Capitol on March 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. The legislation aims to ensure that AI benefits workers, is safe and effective and does not harm communities or destroy the environment. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein Discusses Recount Effort

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 5: Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein waits to speak at a news conference on Fifth Avenue across the street from Trump Tower December 5, 2016 in New York City. Stein, who has launched recount efforts in Michigan and Wisconsin, spoke about demanding a statewide recount on constitutional grounds in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Ukraine Defence Contact Group Meets At Ramstein Air Base

RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 08: General Mark Milley attends a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group at the U.S. military’s Ramstein air base on September 08, 2022 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

U.S. President Trump And Russian President Putin Meet On War In Ukraine At U.S. Air Base In Alaska

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA - AUGUST 15: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a statement during a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on August 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. The two leaders are meeting for peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Visits Melbourne

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 10: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi l on July 10, 2026 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Modi is on a diplomatic trip that takes in Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

BRAZIL-G20-SUMMIT

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends the third session of the G20 Leaders’ Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 19, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT-HOSTAGES

TOPSHOT - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press conference in Jerusalem on May 21, 2025. Netanyahu said on May 21 that he was ready for a “temporary ceasefire” to guarantee the return of hostages held in Gaza, of whom 20 are “certainly” alive. (Photo by Ronen Zvulun / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RONEN ZVULUN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-INDIA-POLITICS

TOPSHOT - India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during an event marking 20 years of the Gujarat Urban Growth Story at Gandhinagar, in India’s state of Gujarat, on May 27, 2025. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP) (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPSHOT-INDIA-POLITICS-EDUCATION-PROTEST

TOPSHOT - Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters celebrate the resignation of India’s Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on July 25, 2026 amid the ongoing protests over alleged NEET exam irregularities. India’s education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 25 sent his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party online movement weeks-long protest over irregularities in the education department. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP via Getty Images)

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (C) speaks alongside Co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump (L), Tiffany Trump’s spouse Michael Boulos daughter of former US President Donald Trump, Tiffany Trump (3rd R), son of former US President Donald Trump Eric Trump (2nd R) and son of former US President Donald Trump Donald Trump Jr. during a campaign rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on November 4, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

MGM and Electric Entertainment presents a special screening of “Flyboys”

Larry Ellison, David Ellison, Melanie Ellison and David Geffen (Photo by E. Charbonneau/WireImage for MGM )

Secretary Hegseth Administers Oath Of Enlistment At Washington Monument

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 06: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth address a group of National Guard troops before administering their re-enlistment ceremony at the base of the Washington Monument on February 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

GERMANY-US-POLITICS-TECH-MEDIA-AWARD

German-US entrepreneur, venture capitalist and conservative political activist Peter Thiel arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Award in Berlin on September 24, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Ike & Dulles From The White House

During a radio and television broadcast, US Secretary of State White House John Foster Dulles (1888 - 1959) (left) speaks with US President Dwight Eisenhower (1890 - 1965) in the Oval Office at the White House, Washington DC, August 3, 1956. The men were discussing the recent nationalization of the Suez Canal by the Egyptian government. (Photo by Abbie Rowe/PhotoQuest/Getty Images)