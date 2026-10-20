The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Lauri Garber's avatar
Lauri Garber
7d

States need to scan all ballots and voting records before certifying them. If ballots are seized or records are altered there is a backup.

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john augustine's avatar
john augustine
7d

Very depressing and doubt anyone is listening

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