The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phillip's avatar
Phillip
40m

Are the cited European electricity prices actually for a kilowatt-hour or a megawatt-hour?

Reply
Share
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1h

https://shanakaanslemperera.substack.com/

Provided for comment and not necessarily for truth.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture