The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
5h

How we all fell for the war on terror is beyond me. A clue to the real purpose of it all was the accusation, from the United States of Terror, that Saddam had 'weapons of mass destruction'.

What, I thought at the time, do we imagine the American military industrial complex spent most of its time producing??? What I also wondered, did we not know about how much of it was sold to dictatorships in the global south???

Double standards are always racist at bottom. We hold on to those double standards for dear life, in the privileged and brain damaged west.

Serves us right to wake up one morning not too long ago, and realize where the real terror had its digs........Florida is it not???

Those of us with a working brain are rooting for Iran.

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
4h

Outlines perfectly what’s happening behind the scenes and how dire it is now while most Americans go about their lives as if the mid terms will erase the current simmering inferno on Democracy. No one is safe

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