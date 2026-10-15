The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Kate Schroeder's avatar
Kate Schroeder
Oct 15

Full fascism

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Stanley Ziegler's avatar
Stanley Ziegler
Oct 15

Thank you, again, Chris, for bringing us this important information, and giving Mr. Boguslaw more exposure to the public.

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