The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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M F's avatar
M F
1dEdited

Incisive and fearless as usual.

Most interesting is the take on "denial." The populace as a whole might be understood to be largely ignorant of the pertinent realities due to lack of information, whether out of their own incuriosity or their leaders' suppression of truths. But among those "leaders," surely some are aware of at least certain ominous trends and threats, of closing parameters? The 1% have their bunkers, their island retreats, surely for a reason. Then again, some of them think they will be going to Mars, become immortals, or omniscient cyborgs--which seems more insane delusion than denial.

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Sam Bahour's avatar
Sam Bahour
1d

Brilliant, as always. Thanks.

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