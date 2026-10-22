The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
5dEdited

Thank you, Chris, for this interview and for reporting on their important work with “Keep Our Republic”. Most Americans do not understand that the corruption of our election process has a long history. They had even anticipated January 6th and apparently alerted the Dems or the DNC of that possibility. Tragic that they were not heeded.

The DNC is a failed organization that seems to be living in its own little bubble, funded by corporate donors with their own selfish agendas, and still allowing the irrelevant and arrogant James Carville to be their mouthpiece. The DNC has betrayed democracy and needs to wake up to its betrayal. Tragically, this won’t happen before Election Day.

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Rafi Simonton's avatar
Rafi Simonton
5dEdited

Because the situation is so dire, the hope is {{{blue wave.}}} Considering the alternative, I'll go along this time. However, I know by bitter experience how the D elite dumped the New Deal, abandoned us of the majority working class, and chose to support corporate economics. A former local D campaign manager when we won, not by Big Money, but because we we could turn out thousands of volunteers, I loathe the Ds. Were it not for their neglect, Trump wouldn't have happened.

The focus currently is the anti-Trump de facto pro-Dem |No Kings| rallies. Notice they're not No Oligarchs and No Plutocrats. We worker nobodies are supposed to meekly go along with deciding between Ivy League D oligarchs or 1%er/corporate R plutocrats with no economic choice whatsoever. Thereby accepting our own destruction.

A few days ago, James Carville, the smug centrist D veteran strategist, said he'd rather have the Rs retain control of Congress by 4 or 5 seats than have the Ds win by a similar margin because then they'd be at the mercy of the Dem Socialists. I dislike the PMC mind set of many Dem Socs, but at least they pay attention to us desperate workers and are serious about an equitable econ system. If the D party elite keeps refusing to listen, they will lose in 2028. The last shreds of democracy will be gone.

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