The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Feral Finster
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Note that a five year old boy in ICE custody has spent more time in lockup than the enitre Epstein client list, combined.

Keep in mind that Epstein was not a lawyer, so any "services" he supposedly provided Wexner, Leon Black and others are not subject to attorney client privilege. In other words, there is nothing preventing the FBI from deposing them under oath and furnishing records under subpoena. AFAICT, nobody in law enforcement has so much as made a phone call.

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