I have previously thought that the Israelis could have had Paradise - a peaceful, beautiful country acknowledging the rights of all the races and peoples that lived there and had lived there for millennia - whether called the Levant, Palestine, Israel, Judea, Canaan, Phoenicia, Syria or something else. A haven for the persecuted, which Zionists surely destroyed through the belief that only they should enjoy this paradise that they have turned into Milton's Burning Lake to which they are now chained.

I urge everyone hesitating because it may seem long or abstract to read or listen! The flying ideas are ambrosial and you'll learn how an old poem has had profound effects on the modern world.

Look at those who've been inspired by Milton: Tom Paine, William Blake, Eugene Debs, and Malcolm X among them. Milton and readers wrestle with political realities that aren't so neatly either good or evil. Nor does God seem to be; two millennia later Christians are still caught up in the ambiguous nature of divinity and the problem of theodicy. Educated theologians and ministers know this, but most congregants want assurance, not complexities. People refusing to accept simplistic explanations or authoritarianism end up in the growing camp of "spiritual, not religious."

Something similar was apparent to me in the '60s. A blue collar worker, I was sympathetic towards the hippies and often involved with the radicals. Like the hippies, I did psychedelics and read Blake. Like the radicals, I demonstrated and read Debs--well, my grandpa was a Wobbly. The two groups were quite different. To mystics, acting before connecting to the living Earth and to spiritual evolution merely repeats the same political mistakes. They're right. The radical justice activists point out there's a starving child, a threatened ecosystem, a racist government that can't wait for the doors of perception to be cleansed. They're also right.

Read Iain McGilchrist, a former prof of English Lit disturbed by how rational analysis couldn't define poetry. Suspecting this might have to do with how the brain worked, he went to medical school, becoming a neuroscientist. The left hemisphere of the brain, which in the west became dominant during the Enlightenment, processes sequentially, uses either/or logic, and has the speech center. It wants certainty and control. The right hemisphere processes by gestalt; it senses multiple possibilities. It communicates through symbols and metaphors, seeking meaning.

So in this (post) modern world, where does the problem seem to be? And is it any wonder that a poet could intuit it coming?

